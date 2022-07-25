Police: Man injured after at least 20 shots fired in North Philadelphia

A shooting in North Philadelphia left one man injured after police say gunfire erupted early Monday morning.

The victim reportedly drove himself to the hospital after being shot twice, once in the arm and once in the ankle. He is said to be in stable condition.

A vehicle parked outside the hospital had several bullet holes in the body and window, as well as at least one window completely shattered.

Police say at least 20 shell casings were found at the scene on the 1100 block of Stiles Street around 1:13 a.m.

No information about suspects or motive were made available.