Police: Man killed after shots fired near ballroom in Juniata Park
PHILADELPHIA - A man was shot and killed after police say a shooting erupted at a business in Philadelphia's Juniata Park section Sunday morning.
The man was reportedly found suffering from a gunshot wound to the back on the 900 block of Luzerne Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police were seen responding to the scene at Dianni's Ballroom around 4:30 a.m.
No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered. Police say they are investigating a motive.