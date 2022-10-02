Expand / Collapse search
Police: Man killed after shots fired near ballroom in Juniata Park

Published 
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A man was shot and killed after police say a shooting erupted at a business in Philadelphia's Juniata Park section Sunday morning.

The man was reportedly found suffering from a gunshot wound to the back  on the 900 block of Luzerne Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police were seen responding to the scene at Dianni's Ballroom around 4:30 a.m.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered. Police say they are investigating a motive.