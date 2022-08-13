1 killed, 2 others injured as violent Philadelphia weekend continues

article

Saturday in Philadelphia dawned violent, as an 18-year-old was shot and killed, while a man was stabbed and another man was injured in a separate shooting.

Officials said the 18-year-old was shot early Saturday morning, a little before a.m., on the 2000 block of North 22nd Street. He sustained a gunshot wound to his rib cage and died at the scene. Homicide Detectives are investigating and have not made any arrests.

About an hour earlier, 24th District officers were called to the 900 block of East Westmoreland Street, for a possible stabbing. They arrived to find a 31-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was treated at Temple University Hospital and is expected to survive. Officials say no arrests have been made.

MORE HEADLINES:

According to authorities, a shooting in Olney injured a 32-year-old man. The incident happened on the 700 block of Loudon Street, just after 9:30 Saturday morning. The man was treated at Einstein Medical Center. No arrests have been made.

The weekend begun in a savage way, as twelve people became the victims of gun violence after police say at least six shootings took the life of one person and injured 11 others.