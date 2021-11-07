Police: Man shot and killed in Brewerytown
BREWERYTOWN - A man is dead after he was shot in Brewerytown.
Officials said police were called to the 1200 block of North 28th Street early Sunday, about 1:45, on the report of a shooting.
Responding officers found an unidentified man shot at the scene.
The man was pronounced dead a short time later.
No other details were provided regarding the victim.
An investigation into the shooting is underway.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.
