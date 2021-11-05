Video released of deadly corner store ambush shooting that left man, 38, dead

Authorities have released new video of an ambush shooting inside of a Philadelphia corner store that left a 38-year-old man dead late last month.

The shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 inside of a store on the corner of 50th and Arch Streets.

Surveillance video from inside the store shows a suspect entering the store in a black shirt, black pants, neck gaiter mask, black skull cap, and Boston Red Sox hat.

As he enters, the suspect taps another customer, who was standing at a lottery machine, on the shoulder. He is then seen walking to the back of the store, near the deli, and reaching into his waistband.

Police say the victim was killed after he was shot a single time in the head.

Video then shows the suspect pulling a black handgun for his waistband and fired a single shot at the victim who is standing out of the camera’s view. At least two other bystanders in the store can be seen fleeing past the suspect as he approached the victim and opened fire.

The victim was shot once in the head and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The video then cuts to the suspect running out of the store and tucking the firearm back into his waistband. He was last seen fleeing on foot north on Farson Street towards Race Street.

As with every Philadelphia homicide, a $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact police.

