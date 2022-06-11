Police: Argument erupts into fatal shooting in Chester County

A man was shot dead after an alleged argument in Coatesville Friday night.

Police found the 38-year-old when they responded to reports of gun shots at 5th Avenue and East Lincoln Highway around 9 p.m.

The man reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the hip. He later died after undergoing surgery at Paoli Hospital.

Witnesses told police that two men started an argument with the man and his cousin. One suspect reportedly said, "I’m strapped."

The armed suspect fired two shots, then both suspects ran away, according to police.

Two fired shell casings and one fired projectile were recovered at the scene.

Police say they are reviewing surveillance footage.