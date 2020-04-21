Police: Man shot in back during attempted robbery in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - A man is hospitalized after an early morning attempted robbery Tuesday.
The incident happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. at Emerald and Somerset Streets.
Police say a 36-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back during the incident.
The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle where he is currently listed in stable condition.
No weapon was found and no arrests have been made at this time.
The investigation is active and on-going with East Detectives Division.
