Police: Man shot in back during attempted robbery in Kensington

A man is hospitalized after an early morning attempted robbery Tuesday.

The incident happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. at Emerald and Somerset Streets.

Police say a 36-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back during the incident.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle where he is currently listed in stable condition.

No weapon was found and no arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is active and on-going with East Detectives Division.

