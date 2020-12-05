Police: Man shot in chest following confrontation about car accident

article

Authorities say a man is expected to survive after a confrontation over a car crash escalated to a shooting early Saturday morning in West Philadelphia.

Officers patrolling the city's 18th district were called to 61st and Christian Street around 1 a.m. where a 29-year-old man was found shot inside a car that had crashed into a corner store.

Police rushed the victim to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. He is expected to survive.

According to investigators, the man was shot following a confrontation about a car accident on 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue. The alleged shooter fled the accident and was followed by the victim onto 62nd Street and Washington Street.

The suspect crashed his car into an unoccupied vehicle and ran from the scene. The victim continued to follow the suspect in his car, but lost him on the 6100 block of Washington Street. The victim returned to the scene of the crash and waited for police when he spotted the suspect walking on 62nd and Carpenter Streets.

The victim chased after the suspect and was shot in the chest. A fight continued between the men during which the gun was fired several times. The victim ran back to his car and tried to drive to the police station on 55th and Pine Street when he fell unconscious and crashed.

Police have not reported any arrests at this time.

