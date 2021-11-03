Police seek suspects in rash of Bucks County residential burglaries

Police are searching for burglars targeting homes in Bucks County. They’re after cash, jewelry and anything else they can get their hands on. Police in Bucks County think at least two people are connected to a string of burglaries of unoccupied homes over Halloween weekend.

Warrington police released surveillance photos showing a pair of masked burglars caught breaking into a home Sunday morning in Warrington. Other weekend break-ins occurred in Montgomery Township, Lower and Upper Makefield and Buckingham Townships. Some of the homes were ransacked. Police say jewelry, cash and other items were taken. Some of the stolen property was recovered along a highway in Moorestown, New Jersey, nearly 35 miles away.

"It’s a new neighborhood. A lot of families with kids and some retired folks live in here" said Tony Victor.

Police in Bucks County are looking for this man seen in doorbell surveillance video in connection with a rash of burglaries across various townships.

Victor lives a few doors down from the latest burglary on the 3800 block of Parkside Drive in the Estates of Mill Creek Ridge, in Buckingham Township. Less than two miles away, on the 3800 block of Green Ridge Road in the Furlong section of Buckingham Township, another burglary took place.

Police say all of the break-in's happened at night, with no homeowners about, or lights on inside. The thieves broke into the houses through a rear slider or window.

Investigators believe at least nine burglaries are connected. The suspects wore masks and gloves and were seen leaving in a dark-colored SUV and a white SUV, possibly with out of state registration.

Residents tell us they’re more surprised than concerned.

"It’s unusual that it’s happening here. Like, why this development? We’re kind of off the beaten track. You’d think they’d want to be in more populated areas, but then again they can get in and out of here without getting noticed," Victor added.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the neighborhoods to check their doorbell cameras. Investigators are looking for the make, model or license plate of the vehicles. Anyone with any information on the burglaries are urged to call Detective Bernard Schaffer of the Warrington Township Police at 215-343-3311, extension 222.

