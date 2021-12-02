Man killed in apparent road rage shooting on Roosevelt Blvd. Extension in East Falls, police say

Philadelphia police say a man was shot and killed after someone opened fire on the vehicle he was in on the Roosevelt Boulevard Extension in the city's East Falls neighborhood.

According to police, an Acura was traveling south near Fox Street when it was rear-ended Thursday around 7 p.m. The driver pulled over to exchange information when police say the striking car pulled up next to the Acura and someone from the passenger side fired two shots from a semi-automatic gun.

The 21-year-old passenger in the Acura, later identified as Eddie Rodriguez, was shot twice in the left side of his chest. Responding officers rushed Rodriguez to Temple University Hospital where he died shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters Thursday night that it appears to be a road rage incident.

Police are searching for a dark-colored vehicle with four people inside who were believed to be wearing masks covering their faces. Two shell casings were found at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

