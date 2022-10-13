Police: Man, 33, shot to death by drive-by gunman in North Philadelphia

article

Authorities say a man was shot to death as he was getting into a car after closing a family-run corner store Thursday night in North Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2200 block of West Berks Street around 8 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police found a 33-year-old man in the passengers seat of a parked car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, including to the head and chest.

Officers rushed the man to Temple University Hospital where he later died, according to police.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reports the victim and another person were leaving a corner store after closing for the night when a gunman inside a passing car opened fire.

The shooter's vehicle, described by police as a silver or dark-colored sedan, continued to drive eastbound on the 2200 block of Berks Street.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.