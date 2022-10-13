Man, 28, critically injured after he is shot multiple times in North Philadelphia, police say

article

A 28-year-old man is critically injured after he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia.

According to officials, 25th District police responded to the shooting Thursday afternoon, about 2:45, on the 3200 block of North Front Street.

When they arrived, officers found the 28-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his back and hip.

Medics rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Police are investigating the shooting, though no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.