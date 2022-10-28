Police: Man sought in Center City, Fairmount Park sexual assaults

The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a sexual assault in Center City and other incidents in Fairmount Park.

According to authorities, the Center City incident occurred on the 300 block of S. 21st Street on October 17 around 6:30 p.m.

Police say he is also believed to be associated with at least two other assaults.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Surveillance video released by the department is from the Center City assault and from an assault in Fairmount Park, according to police.

Authorities say the man is believed to be in his 30s and he was last seen in a black knit hat, tan khaki pants and a black jacket.

The man frequents the Rittenhouse Square section of Center City and the Kelly Drive section of Fairmount Park, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 215-686-8477 or by submitting an anonymous tip online.