Police offer $20k reward in search for homicide suspect caught on camera in North Philadelphia

Police are asking for the public's help after releasing the video of a suspect fatally shooting a man last month.

The shooting occurred inside a store at 2139 West Diamond Street in North Philadelphia on May 22.

In the video, a man armed with a gun in a white hoodie approaches another man in a Phillies jersey and hat.

He can be heard saying, "Don't move. Take your bag off. Put your hands in the air."

After a brief struggle, the man in the Phillies jersey reaches into his bag, pulls out a gun and fires at the other man.

Police say the man died from the shooting, and they are now looking for the suspect seen wearing the Phillies jersey.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477.