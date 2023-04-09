Police officer, civilian injured after shooting in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, officials say

A police officer is recovering, and an investigation has been sparked after a shooting in Phillipsburg over the weekend.

The officer, along with a civilian, were shot in the Warren County town Saturday afternoon, according to a tweet by the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association.

Officials say both were wounded, and taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, or if anyone else was involved.

Footage from the scene showed a large vehicle taped off on the corner of an intersection as police investigated the scene.

The Town of Phillipsburg alerted residents that there was no threat to the public.