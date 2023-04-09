Police officer, civilian injured after shooting in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, officials say
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A police officer is recovering, and an investigation has been sparked after a shooting in Phillipsburg over the weekend.
The officer, along with a civilian, were shot in the Warren County town Saturday afternoon, according to a tweet by the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association.
Officials say both were wounded, and taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Arrest made after man killed in broad daylight in West Philly, police say
- Man, 27, rushed to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in Mantua neighborhood dies
- Second young girl, 15, shot in Philadelphia just hours after 12-year-old struck
It is unclear what led to the shooting, or if anyone else was involved.
Footage from the scene showed a large vehicle taped off on the corner of an intersection as police investigated the scene.
The Town of Phillipsburg alerted residents that there was no threat to the public.