Police: Officer injured in crash involving stolen vehicle in West Philadelphia

article

Police say an officer was injured in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in West Philadelphia.

It happened on the 4800 block of Sansom Street around 7:15 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the officer’s vehicle was struck by the car stolen from the Toyota dealership. After striking the police vehicle, the car stopped at 49th and Sansom Street and the occupants fled. Police say one male was arrested after attempting to flee.

The officer was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is expected to be treated and released.

No word on if the incident is related to the ongoing protests throughout the city.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Philadelphia renews mandated city-wide 6 p.m. curfew Monday night

Advertisement

SEPTA suspends transit services in Center City until further notice

Biden meets with black leaders at Delaware church amid unrest

Amid weekend unrest, 7 killed in shootings across Philadelphia

Krasner: Frank Rizzo statue 'should have never been erected' due to 'racist' history

Fire Commissioner: Crews 'taking great risk to protect these businesses and to save lives'

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP