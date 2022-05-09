Police: One man dead after a stabbing in North Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police say they are investigating a fatal stabbing in North Philadelphia.

At around 11:36 a.m. on Monday, police say they responded to reports of a stabbing on West Cumberland Street on the highway.

Authorities say a 51-year-old man was stabbed multiple times throughout his body and was transported to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:03 p.m.

Police are actively investigating the incident and no arrest has been made.