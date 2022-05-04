Police: Pennsylvania trooper arrested on drug charges after mail intercepted
PHILADELPHIA - A Pennsylvania state trooper has been suspended as he faces several drug charges.
Joseph W. Czachorowski is charged with misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana and instruments of crime.
Authorities say they found 30 Oxymetholone pills and two vials of Trenbolone acetate in a package addressed to Czachorowski. Both are considered steroids and Schedule III controlled substances.
More controlled substance were allegedly found after a search of the trooper's home.
Czachorowski was arrested Wednesday and suspended without pay. He was released on a $7,500 unsecured bail.
Czachorowski enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in November 2014 and is a member of the 141st cadet class. He is assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia.