Police: Pennsylvania trooper arrested on drug charges after mail intercepted

A Pennsylvania state trooper has been suspended as he faces several drug charges.

Joseph W. Czachorowski is charged with misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana and instruments of crime.

Authorities say they found 30 Oxymetholone pills and two vials of Trenbolone acetate in a package addressed to Czachorowski. Both are considered steroids and Schedule III controlled substances.

More controlled substance were allegedly found after a search of the trooper's home.

Czachorowski was arrested Wednesday and suspended without pay. He was released on a $7,500 unsecured bail.

Czachorowski enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in November 2014 and is a member of the 141st cadet class. He is assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia.