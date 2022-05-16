Police: 'Reckless' dirt bike slams into skateboarder, flees in North Philadelphia

A dirt bike crash in North Philadelphia left a man in critical condition Sunday night.

Police say a speeding dirt bike was riding "recklessly" and doing wheelies when it drifted onto Front and Allegheny streets and hit a man riding a skateboard.

The dirt bike rider fled the scene after crashing into the pedestrian, according to police.

The pedestrian was transported to Temple University Hospital where he is said the in critical condition.

Police are still looking to identify the suspect.