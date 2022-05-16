Police: Pregnant woman injured in Philadelphia shooting, second time since Friday

A pregnant woman is in critical condition after police say she was the victim of a double shooting Sunday.

Police found a 33-year-old woman shot in the leg on the 3500 block of North 18th Street and transported her to Temple University Hospital. Police say she is six months pregnant, and in critical condition.

A 23-year-old man is also in critical condition after being shot in the chest and back, according to police.

This is allegedly the second shooting involving a pregnant woman this week.

On Friday, a 19-year-old pregnant woman was reportedly shot in the chest and left side. She is also said to be in critical condition.