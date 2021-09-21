Police release surveillance video of drive-by shooting in Fern Rock that left 1 dead, 5 wounded

Philadelphia police released video of a drive-by shooting that left one dead and five wounded in Fern Rock late Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the intersection of North Broad Street and West Chew Avenue Monday around 2:15 p.m.

According to police, the shooter, who was seated in the rear right passenger seat of the vehicle, fired at least 24 shots from a semiautomatic handgun at a group of people.

Responding officers found six victims suffering various gunshot wounds. They were all rushed Einstein Medical Center. One 26-year-old man, shot multiple times in the chest, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. One woman and four other men, between the ages of 19 and 28, are expected to survive, according to police.

The vehicle is described as a silver Chrysler 300 SDN. All the vehicle’s windows, including the front windshield and rear window, had dark tint. The vehicle has a custom black grill and tinted headlamps and rear lamps.

The car was last seen continuing eastbound on Chew Avenue, crossing Park Avenue, towards 12th Street.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

