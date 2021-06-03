Police respond to 3 shootings less than an hour during violent night across Philadelphia

article

Officers in Philadelphia say six people were injured in violent incidents overnight, including three different shootings that happened in less than an hour early Thursday morning.

The spate of gunfire began on the 1800 block of Diamond Street just after midnight. Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the left forearm and driven to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

Minutes later in Brewerytown, police say someone shot a 33-year-old man six times in the back and legs. Officers drove the unnamed victim from North Newkirk Street to Temple Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Across the city in Kensington, police say a 55-year-old man is expected to recover after he was shot once in the leg on the 2700 block of Kensington Avenue just after 1 a.m. No arrests were included in a Thursday morning update from police.

Also in Kensington, police on Wednesday night said a 35-year-old man is fighting for his life after being stabbed in the head and torso on the 3100 block of E Street. Officers in Southwest Philadelphia said an 18-year-old woman was also injured in an unrelated stabbing.

The rash of violence continued into the morning when police said 34-year-old man was driven to the hospital after being shot twice in the stomach. The victim, who was not named by police, is expected to recover.

Philadelphia has dealt with a 33% rise in deadly crime since the new year. The latest data from the Philadelphia Police Department says there have been more than 220 homicides so far in 2021.

