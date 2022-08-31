Police: Schools temporarily locked down after double shooting near SEPTA station in Juniata Park

article

A shooting outside a SEPTA station left two people injured, and sparked a lockdown at schools in Juniata Park Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the scene after hearing gunshots near the Erie-Torresdale SEPTA Station on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue around 9 a.m.

Two people were reportedly found by police after being struck by bullets. One victim, a 33-year-old man, was shot multiple times and taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

A 57-year-old man is also stable after being shot in the arm inside a car nearby. Detectives at the scene say he was likely passing by at the time of the shooting.

MORE HEADLINES:

Schools in the area were temporarily put on lockdown in response to the shooting, but police say the shooting has no connection to the schools.

A motive is unknown at this time, but police say it may have been a drive-by shooting.