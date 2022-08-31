Police: Schools temporarily locked down after double shooting near SEPTA station in Juniata Park
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting outside a SEPTA station left two people injured, and sparked a lockdown at schools in Juniata Park Wednesday morning.
Police responded to the scene after hearing gunshots near the Erie-Torresdale SEPTA Station on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue around 9 a.m.
Two people were reportedly found by police after being struck by bullets. One victim, a 33-year-old man, was shot multiple times and taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
A 57-year-old man is also stable after being shot in the arm inside a car nearby. Detectives at the scene say he was likely passing by at the time of the shooting.
Schools in the area were temporarily put on lockdown in response to the shooting, but police say the shooting has no connection to the schools.
A motive is unknown at this time, but police say it may have been a drive-by shooting.