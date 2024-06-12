Police searching for 2 accused of damaging over 60 trees along Upper Merion trail

article

Authorities in Upper Merion are searching for two people who they say ripped out freshly planted trees and damaged dozens more along a local trail.

The Upper Merion Police Department shared still images Wednesday that showed two suspects, both described as white males in their teens or early 20s.

Investigators found that a total of 62 trees along Crow Creek Trail were either ripped from the ground or otherwise damaged, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the Upper Darby Police Department.