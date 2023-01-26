Police searching for armed duo who stole from Southwest Philadelphia gas station, held employee at gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects who stole from a local gas station.
According to police, the robbery occurred on Monday just before 10:30 p.m. at United Gas on the 6900 block of Buist Avenue.
Authorities say two armed suspects forced their way behind the register and held an employee at gunpoint.
The suspects were able to get away with about $1,600, tobacco products and the victim's phone before fleeing the scene.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.