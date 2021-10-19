3 suspects sought in robbery, carjacking in North Philadelphia

Police in Philadelphia are searching for three suspects in connection to a robbery and carjacking that happened on Sunday.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:17 p.m. outside of the Universal Pharmacy on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue.

Police say a 58-year-old male victim was parking his vehicle outside of the pharmacy when he noticed three unknown males between the ages of 15-18.

When the victim returned from the pharmacy and walked over to his driver's door, the suspects approached him. One of the suspects, who was wearing all black, pointed a gun at the victim telling him to give him the car.

The suspect then allegedly grabbed the car keys form the victim's hand and got into the driver's seat. The other two males got into the car and drove off headed west on Luzerne Street.

The victim's car was later recovered at 15th and Letterly Streets.

