Manhunt underway for escaped Philadelphia prisoner: sources

article

A manhunt is underway for an inmate who escaped a Philadelphia prison Thursday, law enforcement sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley.

Sources identified the escaped inmate as 34-year-old Gino Hagenkotter, who sources say has a history of retail theft, burglary, and probation violations.

Authorities have not provided a description of the escapee or how he escaped custody.

A massive police response scoured the area immediately surrounding Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center Thursday afternoon.

Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center is the same prison where Ameen Hurst, 18, and Nasir Grant, 24, escaped in May to spark a 10-day manhunt.

Hurst was jailed in connection to three deadly shootings, including a deadly quadruple shooting in March 2020 and a homicide outside a Philadelphia prison.

Grant was incarcerated on weapons and drug charges.