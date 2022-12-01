Police searching for man accused of robbing Germantown Family Dollar twice in one day, authorities say

The Philadelphia Police Department's Northwest Detective Division is asking for the public's help to identify a man believed to be connected to several robberies at a Family Dollar.

According to police, the robberies occurred at the Family Dollar on the 5200 block of Germantown Avenue on Tuesday.

The first robbery occurred at 10:17 a.m. and authorities say the suspect walked up to the register, threatened the cashier and gestured like he had a gun, demanding money.

The suspect took off with the money given by the cashier and fled the store, police say.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Authorities say hours later, a suspect wearing almost the same clothes from the first robbery entered the store just before 7: 30 p.m.

According to officials, during the second robbery, he gain threatened the cashier and said he had a gun before demanding money.

Both cashiers involved viewed store surveillance video and reported they believed the same man is responsible for both robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.