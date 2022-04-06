Police searching for suspects accused of shooting at car, injuring 2 in West Oak Lane

Philadelphia police is looking to identify two suspects accused of peppering a car with gunfire as it was crossing an intersection in West Oak Lane last month.

Police say the shooting happened at 1900 E. Washington lane on March 11 just after 2 p.m.

Captain John Walker told FOX 29 that an SUV with two men inside was crossing the intersection when two shooters on the sidewalk peppered the vehicle with gunfire.

At the time, both men were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and placed in critical condition. Their current condition is unknown.

Police released surveillance video from the shooting and said a gray Nissan Maxima stopped on Washington Lane before the two suspects dressed in all black and masks got out of the car.

According to officials, they fired multiple shots at a gold Ford Escape, hitting both people inside.

Authorities say the 28-year-old driver was struck in the head and leg and the 21-year-old in the passenger seat was struck in the legs.

The vehicle they were in continued for several blocks before it slammed into a parked car with a mother and daughter inside, police say.

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

According to police, the suspects were last seen running through the breezeway of 1916 Washington Lane towards 1900 Maryland Street.

Police are searching for two suspects accused of shooting at a car in West Oak Lane, injuring the two people inside.

Authorities say the gray Nissan Maxima fled the scene and has been recovered.

After the shooting, Walker said a motive was unknown.

"Beautiful day in the mid-afternoon where you have the business district, schools, and people just enjoying the day when people are firing guns indiscriminately," Walker said.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter