Police searching for suspects caught on camera shooting at bar patrons in North Philadelphia

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group are asking for the public's help with a shooting in North Philadelphia.

According to police, the shooting took place at 2500 N. 27th Street on March 15.

Authorities say three armed gunmen got out of a black Honda Accord with a Delaware license plate and began shooting at people leaving a bar.

One person was hit in the hip before the suspects got back in the car and headed westbound on the 2700 block of Huntingdon Street.

Police released surveillance video of the incident showing the alleged suspects engaged in the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to submit a tip over the phone at 215-686-8477 or anonymously online here.

