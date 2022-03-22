2 wanted for allegedly siccing dog on family's cat in Frankford

The Pennsylvania SPCA is searching for two men spotted on video allegedly siccing a dog on a family's cat as it sat on the porch of a Frankford home Tuesday morning.

The organization shared disturbing video that shows two men and dog walking past the house then abruptly stop when they see the cat.

The dog lunges towards the cat and the man holding the leash allows the dog to walk onto the porch closer to the cat.

The man then drops the leash, allowing the dog to attack the defenseless cat. The two men watched the vicious attack from the sidewalk until the homeowner opens the front door and shoos them away.

The PSPCA did not share the condition of the cat.

Anyone with information on the suspects should contact the PSPCA immediately.

