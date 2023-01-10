Police searching for trio who stole 83-year-old woman's wallet, spent $5K at Best Buy in Bucks County
FAIRLESSS HILLS, Pa. - Police in Bucks County is searching for two suspects accused of stealing a woman's wallet and using her cards to purchase electronics.
According to the Falls Township Police Department, the robbery occurred on December 31, 2022, around 2 p.m. at the BJ's Wholesale Club in Fairless Hills.
Authorities say an 83-year-old woman was distracted by a male suspect when a female suspect took her wallet.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Watch: Suspect accused of placing nails behind tires of parked cars in Bucks County
- Bucks County man charged for operating legal business without law license, taking money from clients
- Beth Capaldi: Husband charged with strangulation death of sleeping wife in Bucks County home
Police say the victim's credit cards were used by the male suspect and a second female suspect minutes later at a nearby Best Buy, where the suspects purchased laptops and gift cards for $5,000.
Authorities released images of the suspects in hopes of identifying them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officer Matkowski at 215-328-8519.