Police searching for trio who stole 83-year-old woman's wallet, spent $5K at Best Buy in Bucks County

Police in Bucks County is searching for two suspects accused of stealing a woman's wallet and using her cards to purchase electronics.

According to the Falls Township Police Department, the robbery occurred on December 31, 2022, around 2 p.m. at the BJ's Wholesale Club in Fairless Hills.

Authorities say an 83-year-old woman was distracted by a male suspect when a female suspect took her wallet.

Police say the victim's credit cards were used by the male suspect and a second female suspect minutes later at a nearby Best Buy, where the suspects purchased laptops and gift cards for $5,000.

Authorities released images of the suspects in hopes of identifying them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officer Matkowski at 215-328-8519.