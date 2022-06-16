Police searching for suspect caught on camera firing gun in Kensington shooting

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting in Kensington.

Police say the shooting happened at 1800 E. Lippincott Street on June 9 at 8:07 a.m.

According to authorities, a marked patrol car heard gunshots while in the area of Lippincott and Japser Streets.

According to Philadelphia police, officers found a 30-year-old man lying in the intersection with a broken leg and gunshot wound.

The suspect fled and was last seen walking onto Kensington Avenue from Lippincott Street, officials say.

The victim was transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition, according to authorities.

Police released surveillance video of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.