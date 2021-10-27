Police share new video of attempted abduction of 2-year-old in North Philadelphia

Authorities released new surveillance video on Wednesday of an attempted broad daylight abduction in North Philadelphia as a 2-year-old and his grandmother were walking to church.

According to police, the pair were walking hand-in-hand down the 2300 block of North 11th Street around noon on Oct. 17 when a man threw a bag at the woman and tried to pick up the child claiming that it was his son.

The child's grandmother managed to fend off the attacker by swinging her keys at him. She said he let go of the boy but he continued to follow and yell at them until they were inside the church.

"By the time I got into church my heart was going. I was a nervous wreck. I was crying," she told FOX 29's Kelly Rule.

The suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion, in his mid 30’s, approximately 5 foot 11 inches, thin build and was wearing maroon sweatpants and a navy blue shirt.

He may have been wearing a back brace or light jacket tied around his waist at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

