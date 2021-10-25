Suspect sought in attempted abduction of 2-year-old child in North Philadelphia

Police in Philadelphia are searching for a suspect wanted in the attempted abduction of a young child.

The incident happened at approximately 12 p.m. on Oct. 17 on the 2300 block of North 11th Street.

In a video released by authorities, the child is seen walking hand-in-hand with his grandmom when the suspect approaches. The suspect then quickly attempts to grab the child but fails as the grandmom pulls the child away.

The boy’s grandmom tells FOX 29 they were on the way to church when the incident happened. She says the man approached them, threw a bag at her, and tried to pick up her grandson saying "that’s my son."

She started swinging her keys at him and he continued to yell at and follow them until she got inside the church.

"By the time I got into church my heart was going. I was a nervous wreck. I was crying," she explained.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion, in his mid 30’s, approximately 5 foot 11 inches, thin build and was wearing maroon sweatpants and a navy blue shirt.

He appears to have a back brace or light jacket tied around his waist.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter