Police: Shooting erupts during fight at Philadelphia bar, suspect in custody

A fight during a Saturday night out in Philadelphia quickly escalated into one man being shot, according to police.

Two men reportedly got into a fight outside Ipanema Sports Bar and Grill on Castor Avenue in Rhawnhurst shortly after 2 a.m.

Police say they found a 26-year-old man when responding to calls of gunshots. He reportedly suffered one gunshot wound to the chest.

He was shot after the other man in the fight pulled out a gun and fired at him, according to police.

He was transported to Eintstein Medical Center, where he is said to be in stable condition.

A suspect was apprehended and taken into custody, according to police. No other information on the suspect has been released at this time.