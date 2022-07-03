Police: Shooting erupts during fight at Philadelphia bar, suspect in custody
PHILADELPHIA - A fight during a Saturday night out in Philadelphia quickly escalated into one man being shot, according to police.
Two men reportedly got into a fight outside Ipanema Sports Bar and Grill on Castor Avenue in Rhawnhurst shortly after 2 a.m.
Police say they found a 26-year-old man when responding to calls of gunshots. He reportedly suffered one gunshot wound to the chest.
He was shot after the other man in the fight pulled out a gun and fired at him, according to police.
He was transported to Eintstein Medical Center, where he is said to be in stable condition.
A suspect was apprehended and taken into custody, according to police. No other information on the suspect has been released at this time.