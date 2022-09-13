Police: Shots fired near 'large party' just blocks from Rowan University campus this weekend
GLASSBORO, N.J. - A night out took a terrifying turn for some college students when police say gunfire erupted near Rowan University's campus over the weekend.
Police were responding to local ordinance violations on Georgetown Road when several shots were fired just before 2 a.m. Sunday.
A "large party" at an off-campus house was happening at the time, with large crowds in the street, according to police.
The gunshots reportedly rang out a couple block away near Dickinson and Pennsylvania roads, which is about half a mile from Rowan's campus.
Police say no one was struck or injured during the "non-hit shooting."
No further details were released as an investigation is underway,