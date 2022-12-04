Police: Speeding man critical after crashing truck into home, train pillar, parked car in Frankford

A home, train pillar and parked car were all struck by a pickup truck when police say the driver lost control early Sunday morning in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

Police say a 57-year-old man was speeding when he first hit an "El" train pillar on the 4200 block of Frankford Avenue around 3:24 a.m.

The truck continued onto the curb, where it then hit a parked car and coming to a stop after crashing into a private residence.

MORE HEADLINES:

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the crash.