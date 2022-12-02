Man burned with propane heater during South Philadelphia attack, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating an attack that left a man with severe burns to his face and body early Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 6:20 a.m. in the area of 22nd and Fitzwater Streets.

Police say the victim, a 48-year-old man, was walking to a friends home when he stopped to warm up with his mini-propane heater.

According to police, the man was approached by two suspects who told him ‘not to come around this area anymore.’ One of the suspects then held the man while the other began punching the victim.

Then, police say one of the suspects took the heater and used it to burn the victim’s face and body.

The victim was rushed to Jefferson Hospital for treatment.

The suspects have been described as males wearing black blotching and black face masks.

The incident remains under investigation.