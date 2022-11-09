Police: Streets forced to close after 4 lithium batteries catch fire on SEPTA bus

Emergency crews were called to a hazmat situation onboard a SEPTA bus Wednesday afternoon, which has caused several streets to close.

Police say four lithium batteries caught on fire on a SEPTA bus at the SEPTA Depot in South Philadelphia around 12:40 p.m.

The batteries needed to be removed from the bus, but no evacuations were needed. No injuries were reported.

All lanes of 20th Street from Oregon Avenue to Penrose street have been closed as crews clear the scene.

Police have not said what cause the batteries to catch fire, or if anyone was onboard at the time.