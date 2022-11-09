Police: 2 young women caught on video robbing Philadelphia beauty store with gun, pepper spray
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify two young female suspects in connection to a beauty store robbery last month.
Approximately $1,500 was stolen from the Millennium Beauty store at 6324 Woodland Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia on October 25.
Police say two young female suspects armed with a gun and pepper spray are responsible for the robbery.
Surveillance footage shows the girls shopping for several minutes before pulling their weapons on employees.
They fled on foot with the stolen cash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.