Police: String of car burglaries solved, suspects arrested in New Jersey county

One New Jersey county can take a deep breath after police say they have solved a string of car burglaries that occurred last month.

During the month of April, at least 20 cars were burglarized in Monmouth County. Various items were reportedly stolen.

Two suspects were caught burglarizing several vehicles on surveillance footage, according to police.

Michael Guzman, 38, and David Voight, 27, were both arrested at their residence in Manalapan on April 27.

During a search of Voight's home and vehicle, police say they found several items linked to the burglaries. The recovered items will be returned to each victim.