Police: Suspect sought after stealing more than $10,000 during 4-hour Philadelphia crime spree

Police have released the photo of a man they say is responsible for a string of burglaries that resulted in more than $10,000 being stolen.

Three Philadelphia restaurants reportedly became the victims of a crime spree that only lasted a few hours.

On August 4, police say the suspect stole a reported $8,000 from Evo Brick Oven Pizza on Mount Pleasant Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed the suspect breaking into the restaurant's basement, robbing the register and leaving with two stolen safes.

Just two hours later, police say $2,100 was stolen from High Point Cafe on Carpenter Lane by the same man. He was reportedly seen fleeing from the scene with a cash register.

A third business was reportedly burglarized around 4 a.m. Police say a cash register was also stolen from Maleani Cafe on Germantown Avenue. No stolen cash amount was given.

Police say the suspect was seen driving a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477.