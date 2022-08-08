Police officer hit with car door of fleeing suspect in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a traffic stop ended with an officer being hit and a suspect fleeing the scene early Monday morning.
The officer reportedly noticed a gun in the car while pulling over the suspect on the 3500 block of 22nd Street in North Philadelphia.
While trying to drive off, the suspect allegedly struck the officer with an open car door. The officer reportedly saw a gun inside the car.
Police say the suspect then fled on foot, and has not been apprehended.
The condition of the officer is not known at this time.