Police: Suspect, victim were watching TV together moments before Tioga double stabbing

A night in front of the television quickly escalated into a stabbing incident involving two men in Philadelphia's Tioga section, according to police.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of West Tioga Street after a man was stabbed around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, suffered a stab wound to the head. He is said to be in stable condition at local hospital.

Police say the victim was watching television with the suspect, a 32-year-old man, before the stabbing unfolded.

The suspect also suffered a stab wound to the head, as well as his fingers and arms. He was also placed in stable condition.

Police have yet to say what sparked the stabbing, but an arrest has been made and a weapon recovered.