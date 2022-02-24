2 found shot and killed in crashed car in Strawberry Mansion

Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a double homicide in Strawberry Mansion that took place on Wednesday night.

According to police, officers responded to a call for gunshots around 10:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Arizona.

When authorities arrived at the address, they found a car that appeared to have crashed into a parked van.

Two men, one in the driver seat and one in the front passenger seat, were found with gunshot wounds to the head inside of the car, police say.

Medics pronounced both of them dead at the scene. Their identities are still unknown.

Police believe the shooter may have been inside the car with the two men, but the investigation is ongoing.

