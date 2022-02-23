Suspected ringleader of deadly carjacking ring could be linked to dozens more, source says

Philadelphia police and local authorities are widening their search for accomplices of a carjacking ring after its accused leader was arrested and charged in connection to two deadly vehicle thefts.

The Philadelphia Police Department on Tuesday announced the arrest of 28-year-old Jonathan Akubu on charges of murder, aggravated assault, arson and carjacking. Investigators linked Akubu to the Feb. 6 murder of George Briscella and the killing of 28-year-old Aiah Gbessay a week later.

Through an ongoing thorough investigation, authorities said they have linked firearms found during a search of Akubu's Lansdowne apartment to the deadly carjackings and other gunpoint vehicle thefts dating back to January.

"We think he’s responsible for a number more, we’re investigating that it’s hard to say exactly how high that number could go, but he is somebody that is clearly lead position for a significant number of carjackings," Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Ben Naish said.

A police source told FOX 29's Kelly Rule that Akubu could be linked to over 40 carjackings.

Police in Milllbourne, Delaware County said a group of three men carjacked a person at gunpoint in early February and stole his wallet and phone. Akubu had the victim's wallet on him when he was arrested, police said.

Akubu has several prior arrests for charges including aggravated assault, robbery, and rape. He additionally has four prior arrests outside of Philadelphia, according to police.

In one case, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said Akubu allegedly took a car and phone that belonged to a family member following an argument.

Both items were returned later that day and prosecutors said the family member refused to testify or cooperate with the investigation, so charges were dropped.

In 2013, Akubu pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for firing shots at someone with a gun he was not allowed to own. A year earlier he pleaded guilty to simple assault after he was arrested for raping a woman

Jonathan Akubu, 28 (Philadelphia Police Department)

When asked why Akubu was on the street, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said the charges were from before he took office.

"I’m not here to say that Seth Williams or a county prosecutor necessarily did something wrong but this a person that had a very serious record of arrests and very serious convictions," Krasner told FOX 29's Kelly Rule.

Former Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams appearing on Good Day Philadelphia responded.

"We have to address racism and the systemic failures of the criminal justice system we have to do that but Philadelphia’s demand safety both must be done simultaneously not one or the other."

