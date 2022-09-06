Expand / Collapse search
Police: Suspects wanted after 4 shot, 2 killed while sitting on Philadelphia street corner

By FOX 29 Staff
Suspects sought in quadruple shooting.

PHILADELPHIA - A quadruple shooting left two people dead last month, and two others injured, and now police are looking for those responsible.

Police say a gunman opened fire on group of men sitting on a Philadelphia street corner on the 6000 block of Race Street on August 23.

Four people in total were reportedly struck by gunfire. Two men, ages 33 and 55, died after succumbing to their injuries.

Police say two suspects are wanted in connection to the fatal shooting, and are considered "armed and dangerous." 

Surveillance footage shows the suspects in all black with hoods on.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to their arrest.