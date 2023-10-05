Expand / Collapse search

Police: Suspects sought in Bensalem burglary

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

(Bensalem Police Department)

BENSALEM, Pa. - Bensalem Police Department is searching for two males they say committed a burglary at McLane in Bensalem. 

Police are looking to identify two males they say robbed a McLane location, which services convenience stores like Wawa. 

The incident occurred at 2700 State Road on September 27. 

MORE HEADLINES:

According to police, the two men trespassed onto the property and entered one of the trailers.  

Both suspects were spotted on surveillance cameras. 

Authorities say the suspects may be operating a dark-colored minivan.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects, please submit an anonymous tip below or contact Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.

 