Police: Suspects sought in Bensalem burglary

Bensalem Police Department is searching for two males they say committed a burglary at McLane in Bensalem.

Police are looking to identify two males they say robbed a McLane location, which services convenience stores like Wawa.

The incident occurred at 2700 State Road on September 27.

According to police, the two men trespassed onto the property and entered one of the trailers.

Both suspects were spotted on surveillance cameras.

Authorities say the suspects may be operating a dark-colored minivan.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects, please submit an anonymous tip below or contact Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.



