Police: SWAT team finds man barricaded in basement after he robbed a Collegeville AT&T store

The Upper Merion Township Police Department is investigating a robbery that led to a man being barricaded in a basement after police say he robbed an AT&T store in Collegeville.

On Monday, just after 10 a.m., the Collegeville Borough Police Department received a 911 call about a robbery in progress at the AT&T store located on Second Avenue in Collegeville.

Police say a man walked into the store and implied that he had a handgun before demanding the store clerk give him numerous cell phones.

After authorities say the suspect fled the scene, the store was able to track the stolen phones back to the Kingswood Apartments in Upper Merion Township.

Upon arrival at the apartment complex, police say they located a white Jeep that was connected to the robbery. The apartment building was evacuated for safety and the Montgomery County SWAT Central Regional Team was summoned by police.

After several hours, the suspect was found by the SWAT team while he was hiding in the basement. Authorities say he was taken into custody and turned over to the Collegeville Borough police.

Authorities say no one was injured in the process of arresting the suspect, and they are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Merion Township or Collegeville Borough police departments.